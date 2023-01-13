CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 9.7 percent in December

Friday, 13 January 2023 11:04:46 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In December last year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.383 million units and 2.556 million units, respectively decreasing by 0.3 percent and increasing by 9.7 percent month on month, while down 18.2 percent and 8.4 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the full year of 2022, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China came to 27.021 million units and 26.864 million units, up 3.4 percent and 2.1 percent year on year.

In December, production and sales of passenger vehicles reached 2.125 million units and 2.265 million units, down 1.4 percent and up 9.0 percent month on month, while down 16.1 percent and 6.7 percent year on year, respectively.

In 2022, production and sales of passenger vehicles totaled 23.836 million units and 23.563 million units, up 11.2 percent and 9.5 percent year on year.

In December, production and sales of commercial vehicles totaled 258,000 units and 291,000 units, up 9.8 percent and 15.2 percent month on month, while down 32.1 percent and 20.2 percent year on year, respectively.

In 2022, production and sales of commercial vehicles amounted to 3.185 million units and 3.3 million units, down 31.9 percent and 31.2 percent year on year.

In December, production and sales of new energy vehicles totaled 795,000 units and 814,000 units, both up 51.8 year on year, while up 3.5 percent and 3.6 percent month on month, with the market share of new energy vehicles reaching 31.8 percent in the given month.

In 2022, production and sales of new energy vehicles amounted to 7.058 million units and 6.887 million units, up 96.9 percent and 93.4 percent year on year, respectively, with the market share reaching 25.6 percent in the given year, 12.1 percentage points higher than in 2021.

In December, China’s vehicle exports totaled 324,000 units, up 45.4 percent year on year, while down 1.9 percent month on month. In 2022, China’s vehicle exports amounted to 3.111 million units, up 54.4 percent year on year.