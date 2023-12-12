CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 10.8 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 12 December 2023 10:56:42 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 27.111 million units and 26.938 million units, increasing by 10.0 percent and 10.8 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the first 11 months this year, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) totaled 8.426 million units and 8.304 million units, up 34.5 percent and 36.7 percent year on year, respectively, with the market share reaching 30.8 percent in the given period.

In November alone, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China totaled 3.093 million units and 2.97 million units, up 7.0 percent and 4.1 percent month on month, while rising by 29.4 percent and 27.4 percent year on year, respectively.

In November, production and sales of NEVs amounted to 1.074 million units and 1.026 million units, up 39.2 percent and 30 percent year on year, respectively, with the market share reaching 33.9 percent in the given month.