Wednesday, 13 December 2023 11:01:50 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Xu Haidong, deputy chief engineer of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), stated that China’s auto vehicle sales are expected to reach 30 million units in 2023, up 11.7 percent year on year, including 26 million units of passenger vehicles, four million units of commercial vehicles.

In particular, new energy vehicle (NEV) sales are expected to amount to 9.4 million units in 2023.