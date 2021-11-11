CAAM: China's auto vehicle output and sales up 12.2% and 12.8% in Oct

Thursday, 11 November 2021 12:24:12 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In October this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.33 million units and 2.333 million units, respectively up 12.2 percent and 12.8 percent month on month, while declining by 8.8 percent and 9.4 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the January-October period of this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 20.587 million units and 20.97 million units, respectively up 5.4 percent and 6.4 percent year on year.

Production and sales of passenger vehicles in China in October reached 1.988 million units and 2.007 million units, up 12.5 percent and 14.6 month on month, while down 4.7 percent and 5.0 percent year on year. In the first ten months this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 16.648 million units and 16.871 million units, up 8.6 percent and 8.8 percent year on year.

In October, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 342,000 units and 326,000 units, up 10.0 percent and 2.5 percent month on month, while down 26.9 percent and 29.7 percent year on year. In the January-October period this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 3.939 million units and 4.099 million units, down 6.3 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, year on year.

In the given month, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEV) totaled 397,000 units and 383,000, both up 1.3-fold year on year. In the first ten months, NEV production and sales reached 2.566 million units and 2.542 million units, up 1.8-fold year on year.

According to CAAM, the steady development of China’s economy in October contributed to the rebounding trends of auto output and sales in the given period.