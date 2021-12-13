CAAM: China's auto vehicle output and sales up 10.9 and 8.1 percent in Nov

Monday, 13 December 2021 13:37:45 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.585 million units and 2.522 million units, respectively up 10.9 percent and 8.1 percent month on month, while declining by 9.3 percent and 9.1 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the January-November period of this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 23.172 million units and 23.489 million units, respectively up 3.5 percent and 4.5 percent year on year.

Production and sales of passenger vehicles in China reached 2.331 million units and 2.192 million units, up 12.2 percent and 9.2 month on month, while down 4.3 percent and 4.7 percent year on year. In the first 11 months this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 18.879 million units and 19.06 million units, up 6.9 percent and 7.1 percent year on year.

In November, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China reached 353,000 units and 330,000 units, up 3.2 percent and 1.1 percent month on month, while down 31.9 percent and 30.3 percent year on year. In the January-November period this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 4.293 million units and 4.429 million units, down 9.1 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively, year on year.

In the given month, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) totaled 457,000 units and 450,000, up 1.3-fold and 1.2-fold year on year. In the first 11 months, NEV production and sales reached 3.023 million units and 2.99 million units, both up 1.7-fold year on year.

According to CAAM, the steady development of China’s economy in November, declining raw material prices, and the easing of the power supply shortage contributed to the month-on-month rises in auto output and sales in the given period.