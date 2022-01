Thursday, 06 January 2022 11:52:54 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The overall sales of automotive vehicles in China are expected to reach 25.8 million units in 2021, almost stable year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). In particular, the sales of passenger vehicles are estimated to reach 21.0 million units, up five percent year on year.

The worsening Covid-19 pandemic in some regions of China has resulted in stricter control measures, exerting a negative impact on sales of auto vehicles.