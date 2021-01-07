﻿
English
CAAM: Auto sales in China to add 5.4% in Dec, to fall by 1.9% in 2020

Thursday, 07 January 2021 12:20:30 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Sales of automotive vehicles in China in December last year are expected to reach 2.802 million units, up 1.2 percent month on month and rising by 5.4 percent year on year. In particular, sales of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles in China in December are foreseen to rise by 5.9 percent and to decline by 4.4 percent, respectively.

In 2020 overall, sales of automotive vehicles in China are expected to amount to 25.272 million units, down 1.9 percent year on year. In particular, sales of passenger vehicles will indicate a year-on-year decline of 6.1 percent, while sales of commercial vehicles are foreseen to increase by 18 percent.


Tags: automotive  China  Far East


