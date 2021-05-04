Brazil’s motor vehicle output up two percent in Q1

Tuesday, 04 May 2021 11:55:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Brazil’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) in March this year increased by 1.7 percent from the previous month and rose by 5.5 percent year on year to 200,340 units, according to the Brazilian Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association (Anfavea). Meanwhile, in the January-March period this year, the country’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) increased by two percent year on year to 597,773 units.

New motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) in Brazil totaled 189,389 units in March this year, increasing by 13.1 percent when compared to February and increasing by 15.7 percent year on year. In the January-March period, the country's new motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) fell by 5.4 percent year on year to 527,926 units.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports in March (excluding agricultural vehicles) totaled 36,782 units, increasing by 11.2 percent compared to the previous month and up by 19.5 percent year on year. In the first three months of the current year, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports totaled 95,764 units, up by 7.6 percent year on year.