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Brazil’s auto production increases by 10.6 percent in May

Friday, 12 June 2026 22:28:34 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

According to the Brazilian Association of Vehicle Manufacturers (ANFAVEA), automotive production in Brazil reached 253,500 units (cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses) in May, 6.3 percent more than the 238,500 units of April 2026.

Domestic vehicle sales increased by 10.6 percent to 274,700 units, while exports declined by 13.4 percent to 43,200 units.

Compared with May 2025, May 2026 production increased by 15.2 percent, domestic sales rose by 21.7 percent, and exports declined by 29.9 percent.

When comparing the first five months of 2026 with the same period in 2025, production increased by 7.1 percent to 1.126 million units, domestic sales increased by 16.4 percent to 1.148 million units and exports declined by 20 percent to 224,800 units.

Anfavea president Igor Calvet said domestic market sales continue to outperform expectations, supporting production even as exports keep falling and imports rise.

Calvet noted that the industry reached the one-million-unit production mark in May, one month earlier than in 2025, when it was reached in June.

He also said that May posted average daily sales of 13,700 units, the highest level since December 2014.


Tags: Brazil South America Automotive Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics Production 

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