US and Canada rig count increases - week 31, 2026

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on July 31, 2026, the US rotary rig count increased by one rig week on week to 588.

The number of rigs drilling for gas remained unchanged at 127, while number of rigs drilling for oil increased by one to 451. The overall US rig count is up by 48 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 15 to 219 rigs in the week ending July 31. The Canadian rig count increased by 42 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.