Canada maintains duties on corrosion‑resistant sheet imports from Turkey and Vietnam

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) has completed the expiry review on the antidumping (AD) duty on corrosion‑resistant steel sheet from Turkey and Vietnam, and the expiry review of the countervailing duty (CVD) on the given product from Turkey. CITT has determined that the expiry of the orders is likely to result in the continuation or resumption of dumping or subsidizing of such goods.

The current antidumping duties on the given product from Vietnam are at the range of 2.3-71.1 percent. The antidumping duties on corrosion‑resistant steel sheet from Turkey are at the range of 0-26.1 percent, while the subsidy rates are at range of 0.4-3.6 percent.

The products currently fall under Harmonized System (HS) tariff classification numbers 7210.30.00.00, 7210.49.00.40, 7210.49.00.50, 7210.49.00.60, 7210.49.00.70, 7210.61.00.10, 7210.61.00.20, 7210.69.00.10, 7210.69.00.20, 7212.20.00.10, 7212.20.00.20, 7212.20.00.30, 7212.20.00.40, 7212.30.00.10, 7212.30.00.20, 7212.30.00.30, 7212.30.00.40, 7212.50.00.30, 7212.50.00.40, 7212.50.00.50, 7212.50.00.60, 7225.91.00.10, 7225.91.00.20, 7225.91.00.30, 7225.91.00.40, 7225.92.00.10, 7225.92.00.20, 7225.92.00.30, 7225.92.00.40, 7226.99.00.11, 7226.99.00.12, 7226.99.00.13, and 7226.99.00.19.