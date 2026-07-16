Brazil’s HDG exports slump 20 pc in June, while imports jump more than fourfold

Brazil exported 21,700 metric tons (mt) of hot-dipped galvanized products (HDG) in June, down from 27,000 mt in May, while its HDG imports increased to 55,500 mt in June, compared with 12,500 mt in May, a fourfold jump, according to data from Secex, Brazil's foreign trade secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade.

The export decline was driven mainly by a 59 percent reduction in shipments to the US, while the HDG import jump came from trade with Asia, totaling 54,900 mt at $674/mt, while Europe supplied 600 mt at $1,271/mt, also on an FOB basis.

In June, the US was Brazil’s top destination, receiving 10,900 mt shipped by CSN at $910/mt. ArcelorMittal shipped 7,600 mt to Argentina at $1,443/mt, while Usiminas exported 3,200 mt to Argentina at $1,167/mt, all under FOB conditions.