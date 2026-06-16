 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Brazil’s...

Brazil’s HDG exports fell 39 pc and imports dropped 37 pc in May

Tuesday, 16 June 2026 00:04:57 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

In May, Brazil exported 27,000 metric tons (mt) of hot-dipped galvanized products (HDG), down from 44,300 mt in April, according to Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade.

This drop was mainly due to shipments to Argentina falling to just 100 mt at $1,160/mt, compared with 37,600 mt in April.

The US was Brazil’s main destination in May, receiving 26,900 mt shipped by CSN at $886/mt.

At the same time, Brazil imported 12,500 mt of HDG in May, compared with 19,900 mt in April.

The decline was again driven by lower imports of coated flat steel products from China after Brazilian authorities imposed antidumping duties on those products in February.

HDG imports from China decreased from 7,900 mt in April to 5,000 mt in May.

In May, HDG imports came from Asia, with 12,100 mt at $654/mt, and from Europe, with 400 mt at $1,325/mt, both on an FOB basis.


Tags: Galvanized Coated Longs Flats Brazil South America Steelmaking Quotas & Duties research Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Steel import quota utilization showing modest progress in Brazil

26 May | Steel News

US flat steel prices up as bullish fundamentals drive prices beyond two-year highs

01 May | Flats and Slab

Utilization of steel import quotas show modest progress in Brazil

30 Apr | Steel News

Brazilian steel import quotas advance to 50 percent as of April 1

16 Apr | Steel News

Brazilian HDG exports slumped 67 percent in February even as imports quadruple

30 Mar | Steel News

Brazil’s new carbon steel import quotas steady from previous period at regular tax rates

25 Mar | Steel News

Freight rates dip in January from December for Brazilian finished steel imports

25 Feb | Steel News

US flat steel prices continue to advance amid tight supply, improving demand

14 Nov | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s EU HRC and rebar quota usage accelerates in Q4 quota period

06 Oct | Steel News

Brazil updates utilization of steel import quotas

03 Sep | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

HDG Coil
Thickness:  0.5 - 4 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Prepainted Coil
Thickness:  0.4 mm
Width:  1,000 mm
Coil:   R
9002
OZGUN METAL
View Offer
Prepainted Coil
Thickness:  0.4 mm
Width:  1,200 mm
Coil:   R
9002
OZGUN METAL
View Offer