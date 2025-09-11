 |  Login 
Canada initiates expiry reviews on corrosion‑resistant sheet from Vietnam and Turkey

Thursday, 11 September 2025 15:52:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) has announced that it has initiated an expiry review of the antidumping (AD) duty on corrosion‑resistant steel sheet from Turkey and Vietnam, and an expiry review of the countervailing duty (CVD) on the given products from Turkey.

The Tribunal will make a determination no later than February 6, 2026, and will issue a statement of reasons by July 16, 2026, on whether the expiry of the orders is likely to result in the continuation or resumption of dumping or subsidizing of the subject goods.

The current antidumping duties on the given product from Vietnam are at the range of 2.3-71.1 percent. The antidumping duties on corrosion‑resistant steel sheet from Turkey are at the range of 0-26.1 percent, while the subsidy rates are at range of 0.4-3.6 percent.

The products under review currently fall under Harmonized System (HS) tariff classification numbers 7210.30.00.00, 7210.49.00.40, 7210.49.00.50, 7210.49.00.60, 7210.49.00.70, 7210.61.00.10, 7210.61.00.20, 7210.69.00.10, 7210.69.00.20, 7212.20.00.10, 7212.20.00.20, 7212.20.00.30, 7212.20.00.40, 7212.30.00.10, 7212.30.00.20, 7212.30.00.30, 7212.30.00.40, 7212.50.00.30, 7212.50.00.40, 7212.50.00.50, 7212.50.00.60, 7225.91.00.10, 7225.91.00.20, 7225.91.00.30, 7225.91.00.40, 7225.92.00.10, 7225.92.00.20, 7225.92.00.30, 7225.92.00.40, 7226.99.00.11, 7226.99.00.12, 7226.99.00.13, and 7226.99.00.19.


