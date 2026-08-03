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US plates in coil imports up 78.6 percent in May 2026 from April

Monday, 03 August 2026 20:48:30 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 64,344 mt in May this year, up 78.6 percent from April and down 35.7 percent from May 2025 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $41.14 million in May, compared to $25.97 million in April and $70.70 million in May 2025.

The US imported the most plates in coil from South Korea in May with 33,063 mt, compared to 1,838 mt in April and 9,410 mt in May 2025. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in May include Canada with 11,172 mt, Brazil with 5,605 mt, the Netherlands with 3,573 mt, and Vietnam with 2,653 mt.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: Flats US North America 

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