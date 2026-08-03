US plates in coil imports up 78.6 percent in May 2026 from April

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 64,344 mt in May this year, up 78.6 percent from April and down 35.7 percent from May 2025 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $41.14 million in May, compared to $25.97 million in April and $70.70 million in May 2025.

The US imported the most plates in coil from South Korea in May with 33,063 mt, compared to 1,838 mt in April and 9,410 mt in May 2025. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in May include Canada with 11,172 mt, Brazil with 5,605 mt, the Netherlands with 3,573 mt, and Vietnam with 2,653 mt.