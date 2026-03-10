Brazilian automotive production soars 25 percent in February versus month earlier

According to the Brazilian Association of Vehicle Manufacturers (ANFAVEA), automotive production in Brazil soared to 204,300 units (cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses) in February, up 25 percent from 163,600 units reported in January 2026.

Domestic vehicle sales increased by 8.6 percent to 185,200 units, while exports grew by a substantial 29.6 percent to 33,500 units. Compared with February 2025, February 2026 production showed an 8.2 percent decline, while domestic sales rose marginally by 0.1 percent, and exports slumped 34 percent.

ANFAVEA President Igor Calvet noted that February recorded the second highest daily average volume of domestic sales over the past decade, even though exports were adversely impacted by a 7.5 percent decrease in sales to Argentina from January to February.

Calvet also said bus and truck sales increased by 4.5 percent in February compared with January and were expected to rise further in the coming months, supported by the Fleet Renewal Program established by BNDES, the national development and social bank, which promotes heavy vehicle sales. To date, the program has approved credits equivalent to $770 million for the renewal of truck and bus fleets.