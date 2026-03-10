Brazilian pig iron exports drop 7.3 percent in February from January levels

Brazilian exports of pig iron for February declined 7.3 percent on a monthly basis to 377,800 metric tons (mt), against a reported total of 407,700 mt for January, according to the Brazilian Secretariat of Foreign Trade (SECEX), part of the Ministry of Industry, Development and Foreign Trade.

The month-on-month decline reflects lower volume exports to Europe and negative exports to Mexico, SECEX said.

The destinations in February were the US (334,200 mt at $404/mt), The Netherlands (41,100 mt at $431/mt), Asia (2,300 mt at $485/mt), and Argentina (200 mt at $684/mt), FOB conditions.

The exports were from producers in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais (188,600 mt), from Mato Grosso do Sul, in the central-western region (114,200 mt) and Maranhão, in the North (75,000 mt).

Such prices were probably negotiated in December 2025, with indications of the BPI grade price below $430/mt, and the foundry grade price above that level, industry insiders told SteelOrbis.