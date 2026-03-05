 |  Login 
Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts lower outputs in all segments for Jan-Feb 2026

Thursday, 05 March 2026 14:22:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for February and the first two months of 2026.

In February, Zaporizhstal produced 253,400 mt of pig iron, 225,600 mt of crude steel and 189,800 mt of finished steel, down by 4.7 percent, 4.1 percent and one percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-February period of this year, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output amounted to 502,900 mt, down by 9.1 percent year on year, while its crude steel and finished steel production totaled 460,000 mt and 406,000 mt, respectively, moving down by 3.8 percent and by 1.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Pig Iron Crude Steel Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Production Zaporizhstal 

