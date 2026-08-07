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Brazil's auto production increases by 3.2 percent in July from June

Friday, 07 August 2026 00:31:24 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Automotive production in Brazil reached 253,900 units (cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses) in July, against 246,000 units in June, according to the sector association ANFAVEA.

"It is a significant result for our industry, despite export difficulties and an influx of imports well above the average of previous years," stated ANFAVEA president Igor Calvet

Domestic vehicle sales increased by 2.6 percent to 279,500 units, while exports increased by 6.8 percent to 39,300 units.

Compared with July 2025, June 2026 production increased by 5.9 percent, domestic sales rose by 14.9 percent, and exports declined by 18.4 percent.

When comparing the seven months of 2026 with the same period in 2025, production increased by 8.3 percent to 1.626 million units, domestic sales increased by 17.9 percent to 1.700 million units and exports declined by 20.8 percent to 255,900 units.

ANFAVEA attributes the declining exports to lower demand from Argentina and competition from Chinese vehicles in most of its traditional destinations in Latin America.

LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor

I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.


Tags: Brazil South America Automotive Steelmaking Production Fin. Reports Imp/exp Statistics 

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