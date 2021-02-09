﻿
English
Brazil’s motor vehicle output up 4.2 percent in January

Tuesday, 09 February 2021 13:46:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Brazil’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) in January this year decreased by 4.6 percent from the previous month and rose by 4.2 percent year on year to 199,707 units, according to the Brazilian Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association (Anfavea).

New motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) in Brazil totaled 171,146 units in January this year, decreasing by 29.8 percent when compared to December and decreasing by 11.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports in January (excluding agricultural vehicles) totaled 25,040 units, decreasing by 34.8 percent compared to the previous month and up by 21.9 percent year on year.


