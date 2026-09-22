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Brazil's finished steel trade deficit widens in August on 46 percent export drop

Tuesday, 22 September 2026 05:53:49 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 76,587 mt of finished carbon steel products in August, valued at $65.155 million, while imports totaled 246,658 mt, valued at $184.553 million, according to data from SECEX, the foreign trade secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade.

In July, Brazil exported 144,005 mt worth $111.634 million and imported 253,794 mt worth $194.592 million.

In August, the trade deficit stood at 170,071 mt by volume, up from 109,789 mt in July. By value, the deficit widened to $119.398 million from $82.958 million in July.

The volume deficit widened mainly because wire rod and rebar exports fell 80 percent and 72 percent, respectively.

By volume, the leading exported products in August were HRC (39 percent), coated flat products (21 percent), rebars (18 percent), and wire rod (18 percent).

The main imported products were coated flat products (39 percent), HRC (30 percent), CRC (13 percent), and steel wire (8 percent).

Imports from China accounted for 23 percent of Brazil's total finished steel imports in August, up from 20 percent in July. Despite the increase, the share remains among the lowest in recent months, again reflecting the antidumping measures Brazilian authorities adopted in February on imports of CRC and coated flat products from China.

Tags: Crc Coated Rebar Wire Rod Hrc Flats Longs China Brazil Asia South America Imp/exp Statistics Quotas & Duties 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

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