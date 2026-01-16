Brazil's automotive production fell in December

According to sector association, Anfavea, automotive production in Brazil reached 184,500 units (cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses), against 219,100 units in November.

Domestic sales increased by 17.1 percent to 279,400 units, while exports declined by 47.7 percent, reaching 18.700 units.

When compared to December 2024, production in December 2025 declined by 3.9 percent, domestic sales increased by 8.5 percent, and exports declined by 38.1 percent.

Considering the full year 2025, compared to 2024, production increased by 3.5 percent to 2.644 million units, domestic sales increased by 2.1 percent to 2.689 million units, and exports increased by 32.1 percent to 528,800 units.

Anfavea president, Igor Calvet, reported that, despite elevated domestic interest rates and ongoing geopolitical tensions, the sector achieved production growth for the third consecutive year. Projections indicate a further increase of 3.7 percent by 2026, with output expected to reach 2.741 million units.