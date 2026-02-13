Brazil experienced a decline in automotive production during January

According to the industry association Anfavea, automotive production in Brazil totalled 159,600 units (including cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses) in January 2026, compared to 184,500 units produced in December 2025.

Domestic sales declined by 39.0 percent to 170,500 units, while exports increased by 38.7 percent, reaching 25,900 units.

When compared to January 2025, production in January 2026 declined by 12.0 percent, domestic sales declined by 0.4 percent, and exports declined by 18.3 percent.

According to Anfavea President, Igor Calvet, the slight decrease in the number of units sold in January 2026 compared to January 2025, is due to a 33.9 percent drop in bus sales and a 31.5 percent decline in truck sales, while car sales rose by 1.4 percent and light commercial vehicle sales increased by 3.0 percent.

He said bus and truck sales should rebound in the coming months, thanks to BNDES's Fleet Renewal program, which supports heavy vehicle sales.

In January, the program approved $250 million in credits.