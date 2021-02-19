Beijing to complete RMB 278 billion investment in 300 projects in 2021

Friday, 19 February 2021 14:57:41 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the current year, the overall investment in “three hundred” projects - 100 infrastructure projects,100 livelihood improvement projects and 100 science and technology innovation and high-precision industry projects - in Beijing will exceed RMB 1.3 trillion ($0.2 trillion). Meanwhile, Beijing plans to complete investments totaling RMB 278 billion ($43 billion) in the “three hundred projects” in 2021, which will account for one third of overall investments in Beijing in the given year.

In 2019, Beijing started to implement its “three hundred” projects, planning to complete investment of RMB 252.3 billion in the given year.