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Average freight rates for Brazilian finished steel imports rise in August

Wednesday, 23 September 2026 16:55:12 (GMT+3)   |  

The average FOB freight rate for Brazilian finished steel imports rose to $77 per metric ton (mt) in August, up from $64/mt in July, according to Siscomex, Brazil's integrated foreign trade system.

For hot-rolled coil (HRC), rates were $65/mt from Japan, $24/mt from Egypt, $55/mt from South Korea, $170/mt from China, $57/mt from Austria, and $62/mt from Taiwan.

For cold-rolled coil (CRC), rates were $59/mt from South Korea, $64/mt from Taiwan, $53/mt from Turkey, and $62/mt from China.

For coated flat products, rates were $64/mt from China, $73/mt from Vietnam, $184/mt from South Korea, $127/mt from Japan, $134/mt from India, $35/mt from Germany, and $43/mt from Turkey.

For wire rod, rates were $39/mt from Egypt, $24/mt from Germany, and $62/mt from Russia.

For rebar, rates were $32/mt from Egypt, $76/mt from Russia, $170/mt from China, and $261/mt from South Korea.

For flat bars, rates were $42/mt from Spain, $33/mt from Turkey, $304/mt from China, $90/mt from Italy, and $370/mt from Taiwan.

For beams, rates were $229/mt from China, $46/mt from Turkey, and $103/mt from Germany.

For steel wire, rates were $250/mt from China, $23/mt from Egypt, $30/mt from Turkey, $387/mt from South Korea, $38/mt from France, and $96/mt from Austria.

Tags: Hrc Wire Rod Rebar Crc Longs Flats Brazil World South America Distribution Freight research 

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