Thursday, 27 May 2021 13:40:11 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the third week of May (May 15-21) amounted to 42,000 units, up 0.1 percent year on year, while down five percent compared to the third week of May in 2019, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The CPCA said that automakers will speed up their consumption of chip inventories and that the supply shortage of chips will ease significantly in the second half this year.