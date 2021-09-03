Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in Aug 23-30 down 12%

Friday, 03 September 2021 14:45:40 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the fourth week of August (August 23-31) this year declined by 12 percent to 76,000 units year on year, while rising by three percent compared to the same period of July, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the whole month of August, the overall vehicle retail sales in China indicated a year-on-year decrease of 13 percent and a month-on-month decline of two percent. The demand for vehicles has been quite good against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, while there have been some shortages of supply.