Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China down 12% in Nov 15-21

Thursday, 25 November 2021 12:11:17 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the third week of November (November 15-21) this year declined by 12 percent year on year to 49,000 units, while down six percent compared to the same period in October, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the first and the second weeks of November (November 1-7, November 8-14), the average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 39,150 units and 46,288 units, down 18 percent and 23 percent year on year, while down six percent and almost remaining stable compared to the same periods in October, respectively.

The control measures against the Covid-19 pandemic and the snowy weather in northern China stimulated the demand for vehicles, especially demand for new energy vehicles.