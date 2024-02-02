﻿
Automotive sales in Turkey up 56.6 percent in January

Friday, 02 February 2024 14:34:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose by 56.6 percent year on year and fell by 49.8 percent month on month to 79,701 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved up by 71.7 percent year on year and decreased by 49.3 percent month on month to 64,041 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 15.1 percent year on year and dropped by 51.4 percent month on month to 15,660 units.


