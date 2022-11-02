Automotive sales in Turkey down 4.7 percent in January-October

Wednesday, 02 November 2022 10:46:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose by 14.9 percent year on year and by 5.1 percent month on month to 65,222 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved up by 17.1 percent year on year and by 6.2 percent month on month to 47,440 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 9.5 percent year on year and by 2.2 percent month on month to 17,782 units.

Meanwhile, in the first 10 months of the year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw a decrease of 4.7 percent year on year, amounting to 585,752 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars were down by six percent to 446,664 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles fell by 0.4 percent to 139,088 units, both on year-on-year basis.