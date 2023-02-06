﻿
Automobile production declines in Argentina in January

Monday, 06 February 2023 21:37:03 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Argentina produced 27,184 automobiles (cars and light commercial vehicles) in January, 26.8 percent less than in December and 45.8 percent more than in in January 2022.

According to the sector association Adefa, the decline from December reflects collective vacations during January, resulting in only 12 working days during the month.

Exports declined from December by 49.8 percent to 11,358 units, although representing a 22.2 percent increase from January 2022.

Domestic sales have reached 22,122 units in January, 34.0 percent less than in December and 9.8 percent more than in January 2022.

According to Martin Galdeano, president of the country`s auto industry association Adefa, the country’s automotive production remains in upward trend, with expectations for a 10-15 percent increase in 2023 from 2022, despite the seasonal decline, reflecting the lower number of working days in January.


