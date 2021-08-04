﻿
English
Auto sales in China estimated at 1.82 million units in July, down 13.8%

Wednesday, 04 August 2021 12:09:23 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Sales of automotive vehicles in China are expected to reach 1.82 million units in July of the current year, down 13.8 percent year on year, while down 9.7 percent month on month, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

 In particular, in July, passenger vehicles sales and commercial vehicles sales are expected to see respective year-on-year decreases of 11.2 percent and 27.1 percent in the given month.

Meanwhile, sales of auto vehicles in China are estimated at 14.71 million units in the first seven months this year, up 19 percent year on year, while passenger vehicles sales and commercial vehicles sales are expected to indicate respective year-on-year declines of 20.5 percent and 13.3 percent in the given period.


