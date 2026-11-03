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Australia recommends zero dumping margin for Indonesian rebar producer Master Steel

Tuesday, 03 November 2026 11:22:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Australian Trade Remedies Commission (ATRC) has recommended revising the antidumping measures applicable to imports of steel rebar from Indonesian producer PT The Master Steel Manufactory (Master Steel), following an accelerated review. In its final report dated October 1, 2026, the commission determined a dumping margin of zero percent for the company, compared to the existing interim dumping duty rate of 9.3 percent applicable to all other exporters.

The accelerated review was initiated on July 15, 2026, following an application submitted by Master Steel on June 23. The company requested an individual assessment, arguing that the duty rate applicable to all other exporters should not apply to its shipments. The commission confirmed that Master Steel had not exported the products concerned to Australia during the original investigation period and therefore qualified as a new exporter eligible for an accelerated review.

ATRC recommends floor-price mechanism instead of existing duty method

The commission examined the period from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, and found that Master Steel had not exported rebar to Australia during that period, although it had sold comparable products in the Indonesian domestic market. In the absence of Australian export transactions, the commission determined the export price by setting it equal to the normal value calculated using the company's domestic sales data, resulting in a dumping margin of zero percent.

Accordingly, the ATRC recommended replacing the existing combination duty method with a floor-price mechanism, under which anti-dumping duties would be collected only if Master Steel exported rebar to Australia at prices below the established normal value. The floor price would be expressed in Indonesian rupiah.

If approved by Australia's Minister for Industry and Innovation and Minister for Science, the revised measures would take effect retrospectively from June 23, 2026, the date Master Steel submitted its application.

Tags: Rebar Longs Australia Oceania Quotas & Duties 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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