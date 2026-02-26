 |  Login 
Australia maintains AD duties on rebar from China

Thursday, 26 February 2026 15:55:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia’s Antidumping Commission has announced the findings of its antidumping duty (AD) review of imports of rebar from China for the period between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025.

The commission has found that the expiration of the antidumping measures in respect of exports of rebar from China would lead, or would be likely to lead, to a continuation of, or a recurrence of, the dumping and the material injury that the antidumping measures are intended to prevent.

Accordingly, the commission has recommended that the duties continue and new duty rates for the parties subject to the review be revised as follows:

Country Exporter Current rate of duty (%) New rate of duty (%)
China Baowu Group Echeng Iron and Steel Co., Ltd 19.0 combination Floor price
All other exporters 19.0 combination 23.7 combination

The products, in various diameters up to and including 50 mm, currently fall under the Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7213.10.00.42, 7214.20.00.47, 7227.90.10.69, 7227.90.90.01, 7227.90.90.02, 7227.90.90.04, 7228.30.10.70, 7228.30.90.40, and 7228.60.10.72.


Tags: Rebar Longs Australia Oceania Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

