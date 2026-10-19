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Australia launches review of duties on aluminum-zinc coated steel from China

Monday, 19 October 2026 12:33:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Australian Trade Remedies Commission has announced the initiation of a review of existing antidumping and countervailing duty measures on imports of certain aluminum-zinc coated steel from China, specifically concerning Chinese producer Shandong Shinmade Material Tech Co., Ltd. The measures are currently scheduled to expire on August 5, 2028.

The review, which was initiated following an application lodged by Shandong Shinmade on September 18, 2026, covers the period between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026.

The accelerated review will determine whether the existing antidumping and countervailing duty notices should remain unchanged or be amended to reflect factors specific to Shandong Shinmade. Shandong Shinmade argued that the existing duty rates do not reflect its own domestic sales and production costs because it did not participate in the original investigation. The company also stated that it had not exported the products concerned to Australia and therefore lacked information to estimate current export prices.

Australia currently applies anti-dumping and countervailing measures on Chinese aluminum-zinc coated steel, with published effective duty rates ranging from 21.6 percent to 33 percent for certain exporters, while other suppliers are subject to floor-price-based anti-dumping measures and countervailing duties of 0.4-1.2 percent.

The products subject to the review are flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, with a width of at least 600 mm, plated or coated with aluminum-zinc alloys, whether or not resin-coated. The product scope includes aluminum-zinc coated steel with different surface treatments, including passivated, resin-coated, oiled and skin-passed products.

Tags: Australia Oceania Quotas & Duties 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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