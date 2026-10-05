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Australia recommends duties of up to 55.1 percent on Chinese steel plate, excludes POSCO

Monday, 05 October 2026 12:12:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia's Anti-Dumping Commission has recommended antidumping and countervailing duties on certain steel plate imports from China and antidumping duties on imports from South Korea, excluding POSCO, after concluding that the shipments caused material injury to the domestic industry. The recommendations, detailed in final report No. 688 dated August 26, 2026, follow an investigation initiated in October 2025 at the request of BlueScope Steel and require a ministerial decision to impose the duties.

Chinese exporters face combined duties of 9.4-55.1 percent

The commission recommended combined effective duties of 18.8 percent for Baoshan Iron and Steel, 9.4 percent for Baosteel Zhanjiang, 26.4 percent for Hunan Valin and 55.1 percent for uncooperative and all other Chinese exporters. For South Korean exporters other than POSCO, the proposed antidumping rate is 21.6 percent.

POSCO's investigation was terminated after the commission found no dumping. Subsidy investigations concerning Baosteel Zhanjiang and Hunan Valin were also terminated because their subsidy margins were below the applicable two percent threshold, although both remain subject to antidumping recommendations.

Commission finds injury to BlueScope

The investigation covered July 2024-June 2025, with the commission concluding that dumped and subsidized imports caused lost sales, price depression and suppression, and reduced profitability for BlueScope's Australian plate business. South Korea and China were Australia's two largest plate import sources during the period.

The proposed measures cover uncoated, non-alloy and other alloy steel plate supplied outside coils, at least 4.75 mm thick and 600 mm wide, subject to specified exclusions.

Tags: Plate Flats Australia Oceania Quotas & Duties 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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