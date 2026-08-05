Australia initiates AD expiry review on imports of hollow structural sections from four countries

Australia's Antidumping Commission has announced that it has initiated an expiry review regarding antidumping measures on certain hollow structural sections imports from China, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan, which are due to expire on July 3, 2027.

The review, which was launched upon the applications made by local producers Austube Mills Pty Ltd. and Orrcon Manufacturing Pty Ltd., covers the period between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026.

The current antidumping measures are at the range of 9.4-48.3 percent for China, 13.8 percent for South Korea, 20.8 percent for Malaysia and 23.5 percent for Taiwan.

The Antidumping Commission is expected to make a recommendation to the Minister of Industry, Science and Technology based on the outcome of the inquiry no later than January 5, 2027.

The given products are currently classified under the following codes in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule 7306.30.00, 7306.50.00, 7306.61.00, 7306.69.00, and 7308.90.00.