Australia rejects AD and CVD duties exemption on HSS from four countries

Tuesday, 10 September 2024 11:53:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia’s Antidumping Commission has announced its final determination on the exemption inquiry regarding the antidumping (AD) duties on hollow structural sections (HSS) from China, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan, and regarding the countervailing duties (CVD) on the same products from China. The commission has decided that the conditions for granting an exemption are not satisfied.

The exemption inquiry was launched in February upon the request by Australian producer MGN Civil Pty Ltd., as SteelOrbis previously reported. The applicant claimed that the Australian industry does not produce like or directly competitive goods to the exempted goods. However, the commission found that goods produced and offered for sale in the country have characteristics closely resembling the exempted goods and are likely to be substitutable for the given goods.

The antidumping duty rates on hollow structural sections are at 23.5 percent for Taiwan, 20.8 percent for Malaysia, 13.8 percent for South Korea and in the range of 1-30.4 percent for China, while the countervailing duties on hollow structural sections from China are in the range of 3.3-26.3 percent. The steel bars of 350 grade with a thickness of 60 mm x 120 mm x 10 mm and with a length of 11.9 meters are currently under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Number 7306.61.00.22 and 7306.61.00.25.


Tags: Hollow section Australia Oceania Quotas & Duties 

