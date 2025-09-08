Australia launches anticircumvention inquiry into HSS from four countries

Australia’s Antidumping Commission has announced that it has initiated an anticircumvention inquiry into hollow structural sections (HSS) from China, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan.

The investigation was initiated following the petition filed by local producer Orrcon Manufacturing Pty Ltd, alleging that circumvention activity involving a slight modification of the goods exported to Australia from China has occurred. The commission is expected to complete its recommendation report by December 23, 2025, and to submit the final ruling report to Australia’s Minister for Industry and Science of Australia by February 6, 2026, at the latest.

The current antidumping duty rates on hollow structural sections are 23.5 percent for Taiwan, 20.8 percent for Malaysia, 13.8 percent for South Korea and in the range of 1-30.4 percent for China, while the countervailing duties on hollow structural sections from China are determined in the range of 3.3-26.3 percent.

The products subject to the investigation are classified under the following Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7308.90.00.52, 7308.90.00.56, and 7308.90.00.65.