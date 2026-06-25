Australia issues preliminary AD/CVD margins on flat rolled steel from China and S. Korea

Australia’s Antidumping Commission has announced the preliminary results of its investigation of the antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders on certain flat rolled steel products imports from China and South Korea. The investigation covered the period between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025.
The Commission determined that South Korean steelmaker POSCO was not dumping flat rolled steel products into Australia and therefore was not subject to provisional antidumping measures. It was also found that although Baosteel Zhanjiang and Hunan Valin received subsidies, their subsidy margins were negligible and did not justify provisional countervailing duties.
The dumping and subsidy margins can be seen at the table below.
|
Country
|
Exporters
|
Dumping margin (%)
|
Subsidy margin (%)
|
China
|
Baoshan
|
17.0
|
3.2
|
Baosteel Zhanjiang
|
9.4
|
0.9
|
Hunan Valin Lian
|
26.4
|
1.8
|
All other Chinese
exporters
|
52.4
|
4.5
|
South Korea
|
POSCO
|
Negative 5.0
|
-
|
All other S. Korean
exporters
|
21.6
|
-
The products currently fall under the codes 7208.40.00, 7208.51.00, 7208.52.00, 7208.90.00, and 7225.40.00.