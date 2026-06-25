Australia issues preliminary AD/CVD margins on flat rolled steel from China and S. Korea

Australia’s Antidumping Commission has announced the preliminary results of its investigation of the antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders on certain flat rolled steel products imports from China and South Korea. The investigation covered the period between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025.

The Commission determined that South Korean steelmaker POSCO was not dumping flat rolled steel products into Australia and therefore was not subject to provisional antidumping measures. It was also found that although Baosteel Zhanjiang and Hunan Valin received subsidies, their subsidy margins were negligible and did not justify provisional countervailing duties.

The dumping and subsidy margins can be seen at the table below.

Country Exporters Dumping margin (%) Subsidy margin (%) China Baoshan 17.0 3.2 Baosteel Zhanjiang 9.4 0.9 Hunan Valin Lian 26.4 1.8 All other Chinese exporters 52.4 4.5 South Korea POSCO Negative 5.0 - All other S. Korean exporters 21.6 -

The products currently fall under the codes 7208.40.00, 7208.51.00, 7208.52.00, 7208.90.00, and 7225.40.00.