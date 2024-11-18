Australia initiates AD duty investigation on HRC from China

Australia’s Antidumping Commission has announced that it has initiated an antidumping (AD) investigation on imports of certain hot rolled coil from China. The products in question are hot rolled sheets with thickness up to 4.75 mm and hot rolled coils with thickness over 4.75 mm.

The investigation was launched upon the request of local steelmaker Bluescope Steel Limited and covers the period between October 1, 2023 and September 30, 2024.

The products subject to the investigation are classified under the following Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7208.10.10, 7208.25.00, 7208.26.00, 7208.27. 00, 7208.36. 00, 7208.37.00, 7208.38.00, 7208.39.00, 7208.40.00, 7208.53.00, 7208.54.00, 7208.90.00, 7211.14.00, 7211.19.00, 7225.30.00, 7225.40.00 and 7226.91.00.