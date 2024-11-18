 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Australia...

Australia initiates AD duty investigation on HRC from China

Monday, 18 November 2024 12:25:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia’s Antidumping Commission has announced that it has initiated an antidumping (AD) investigation on imports of certain hot rolled coil from China. The products in question are hot rolled sheets with thickness up to 4.75 mm and hot rolled coils with thickness over 4.75 mm.

The investigation was launched upon the request of local steelmaker Bluescope Steel Limited and covers the period between October 1, 2023 and September 30, 2024.

The products subject to the investigation are classified under the following Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7208.10.10, 7208.25.00, 7208.26.00, 7208.27. 00, 7208.36. 00, 7208.37.00, 7208.38.00, 7208.39.00, 7208.40.00, 7208.53.00, 7208.54.00, 7208.90.00, 7211.14.00, 7211.19.00, 7225.30.00, 7225.40.00 and 7226.91.00.


Tags: Hrc Flats Australia Oceania Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Nucor weekly Consumer Spot Price (CSP) stable week on week following recent price increase

19 Nov | Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC trade prices soften amid weak demand, sustained import pressure

18 Nov | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 18, 2024 

18 Nov | Longs and Billet

US flat steel pricing steady to lower in thin trade as November scrap appears sideways

15 Nov | Flats and Slab

US HRC imports down 2.7 percent in September from August

15 Nov | Steel News

Global View on HRC: Most markets under pressure from more aggressive ex-China prices

15 Nov | Flats and Slab

Romanian flat steel spot prices remain stable, sole producer still inactive

15 Nov | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic PPGI prices continue their downtrend

15 Nov | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 15, 2024 

15 Nov | Longs and Billet

Brazilian HRC export price declines slightly in two weeks

14 Nov | Flats and Slab