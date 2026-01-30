Australia starts accelerated AD/CVD review of Al-Zn coated steel from China

Australia’s Antidumping Commission has announced that it has initiated an accelerated review of the antidumping (AD) duty and countervailing duty (CVD) applying to certain aluminum zinc coated steel exported to Australia from China, in so far as they relate to a new exporter, China-based Guanxian Chuangsheng New Materials Co., Ltd. On January 5, Guanxian Chuangsheng New Materials lodged an application for an accelerated review of the dumping duty notice in relation to its exports of the goods in question to Australia from China. The antidumping duty and countervailing duty were originally imposed on August 5, 2013.

The accelerated review will cover the period between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025. The commission will present its recommendations no later than April 15, 2026.

The products subject to antidumping review currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Number 7210.61.00.