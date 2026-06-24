Australia launches new AD duty investigation on zinc-coated steel from S. Korea and Vietnam

Australia’s Antidumping Commission has announced that it has initiated another antidumping investigation into imports of zinc-coated (galvanized) steel from South Korea and Vietnam, following the withdrawal of local steelmaker BlueScope Steel regarding the previous investigation to correct the company names.

The investigation was launched upon the request of local steelmaker Bluescope Steel Limited and covers the period between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025. The applicant alleged that the goods have been exported to Australia at prices less than their normal value and that the dumping has caused material injury to the Australian industry.

The new investigation covers Dongkuk Steel Mill Co Ltd., Dongkuk Coated Metal Co. Ltd. and POSCO, Hoa Sen Group and Nam Kim Steel Joint Stock Company.

Previously, an investigation No. 703 on the same product from the given countries was launched upon the request of BlueScope Steel. BlueScope did not alter its dumping allegations, however, the company withdrew investigation No. 703 and submitted a new petition, investigation No. 706, containing the same allegations, solely to correct the company names of certain South Korean and Vietnamese exporters listed in the original filing. The investigation No. 703 covered Dongkuk Steel Mill Co Ltd., Dongkuk Coated Metal Co. Ltd. Posco Holdings Inc., Hoa Sen Group Joint Stock Company and Nam Kim Steel Joint Stock Company.

The products subject to the investigation are classified under the following Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7210.49.00, 7212.30.00, 7225.92.00, and 7226.99.00.