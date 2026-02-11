 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Australia...

Australia initiates probe on Al-Zn coated steel from S. Korea and Vietnam

Wednesday, 11 February 2026 15:02:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Anti-Dumping Commission of Australia has announced that it has initiated an inquiry regarding the continuation of the antidumping measures on aluminum-zinc (Al-Zn) coated steel with width of 600 millimeters or more from South Korea and Vietnam. The current antidumping measures are due to expire on December 24, 2026.

Within the scope of the inquiry, which was launched upon an application for the continuation of the antidumping measures received from local company BSL on January 16, 2026, the commission will examine the period from January 1,  2025, to December 31, 2025, to determine whether dumping has occurred and whether the variable factors relevant to the determination of duty have changed. BSL claims that, if the antidumping measures were to expire, the volume of goods at dumped prices from South Korean and Vietnamese exporters would likely increase.

The current dumping margins are at 2.6 percent for KG Dongbu Steel Co., Ltd., 3.9 percent for Dongkuk Steel Mill Co., Ltd. and 10.5 percent for other South Korean companies, while they are at 12.8. percent for Hoa Phat Steel Sheet Co., Ltd., 8.1 percent for Hoa Sen Group Joint Stock Company and 20.9 percent for other Vietnamese companies.

The products subject to the inquiry currently fall under the codes 7210.61.00 and 7225.99.00.


Tags: Coated Flats Australia Oceania Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Australia starts accelerated AD/CVD review of Al-Zn coated steel from China

30 Jan | Steel News

Australia to continue AD orders on galvanized steel from three countries

10 Jul | Steel News

Australia extends AD duty probe on galvanized steel ex-India, Vietnam

18 Mar | Steel News

Australia initiates AD duty investigation for galvanized steel from Vietnam and India

11 Jul | Steel News

Australia ends CVD investigation for certain Chinese coated steel imports

18 Jun | Steel News

Australia finds material injury caused by ex-China coated and galvanized steel

16 May | Steel News

Australia to end dumping investigations on galvanized imports from certain companies

26 Apr | Steel News

Australia starts CVD investigation on galvanized steel imports from China

27 Nov | Steel News

CSN requests anti-dumping investigation on coated flat steel products

20 Apr | Steel News

US flat steel prices steady to up; cold weather, slim imports and scrap support

07 Feb | Flats and Slab

Marketplace Offers

Aluminium Alloy Silicon Coated
Thickness:  0.35 mm
Width:  1,250 mm
Coil:   R
DX51D
GALVA METAL SANAYI VE TICARET A.S.
View Offer
Aluminium Alloy Silicon Coated
Thickness:  0.4 mm
Width:  1,250 mm
Coil:   R
DX51D
GALVA METAL SANAYI VE TICARET A.S.
View Offer
Aluminium Alloy Silicon Coated
Thickness:  1.45 mm
Width:  1,000 mm
Coil:   R
DX51D
GALVA METAL SANAYI VE TICARET A.S.
View Offer