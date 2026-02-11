Australia initiates probe on Al-Zn coated steel from S. Korea and Vietnam

The Anti-Dumping Commission of Australia has announced that it has initiated an inquiry regarding the continuation of the antidumping measures on aluminum-zinc (Al-Zn) coated steel with width of 600 millimeters or more from South Korea and Vietnam. The current antidumping measures are due to expire on December 24, 2026.

Within the scope of the inquiry, which was launched upon an application for the continuation of the antidumping measures received from local company BSL on January 16, 2026, the commission will examine the period from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025, to determine whether dumping has occurred and whether the variable factors relevant to the determination of duty have changed. BSL claims that, if the antidumping measures were to expire, the volume of goods at dumped prices from South Korean and Vietnamese exporters would likely increase.

The current dumping margins are at 2.6 percent for KG Dongbu Steel Co., Ltd., 3.9 percent for Dongkuk Steel Mill Co., Ltd. and 10.5 percent for other South Korean companies, while they are at 12.8. percent for Hoa Phat Steel Sheet Co., Ltd., 8.1 percent for Hoa Sen Group Joint Stock Company and 20.9 percent for other Vietnamese companies.

The products subject to the inquiry currently fall under the codes 7210.61.00 and 7225.99.00.