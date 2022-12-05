Australia to continue AD orders on HRC from Taiwan

Monday, 05 December 2022 16:48:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Australian Anti-Dumping Commission has announced the final results of the sunset review of the antidumping duty (AD) on hot rolled coil (HRC) from Taiwan.

The commission has decided the continuation of the duties as of December 20. The antidumping duty rates are at 5.1 percent for Chung Hung Steel, 3.2 percent for China Steel Corporation, 2.0 percent for Shang Chen Steel and 5.5 percent for all other exporters.

The review was launched on January 4, 2022 and covered the period between January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

The products subject to the reviews fall under the HS codes 7208.25.00, 7208.26.00, 7208.27.00, 7208.36.00, 7208.37.00, 7208.38.00, 7208.39.00, 7208.53.00, 7208.54.00, 7208.40.01.00, 7208.40.01.00, and 7211.19.00.