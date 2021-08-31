ArcelorMittal Termitau agrees with Danieli Corus on new iron and steelmaking projects

Tuesday, 31 August 2021 14:06:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that its subsidiary Danieli Corus will implement new ironmaking and steelmaking projects at Kazakhstan-based ArcelorMittal Temirtau’s steel plant.

Accordingly, the hot blast stoves No. 8 and No. 10 and blast furnace No. 3 will be revamped. The hot blast stove No. 9 is also being revamped by Danieli Corus.

Meanwhile, following commissioning of the new 300-ton convertor No. 3 at the plant, Danieli Corus will replace the other two 300-ton converters, equipping them with a maintenance-free suspension system.