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Kazakhstan begins construction of new steel plant with Chinese partner

Wednesday, 29 July 2026 11:08:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Chinese company Guangdong Wantai Supply Chain Co., Ltd. and Kazakhstan-based state-backed Taraz Industrial Enterprise have begun construction of a new metallurgical plant in Taraz, in Kazakhstan's Zhambyl region, with an investment of KZT 61 billion ($129 million), according to media reports.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on July 28 as part of a broader industrial investment program in the region. The steel plant is one of two major projects launched simultaneously in the Taraz industrial zone, with the combined value of the two investments totaling $305 million.

Plant to produce up to one million mt annually

According to the reports, the new facility will have an annual production capacity of up to one million mt of steel products once fully operational. Output will include:

  • Hot rolled steel coils
  • Stainless steel products
  • Welded pipes
  • Galvanized pipes
  • Rebar
  • Other steel products

The first phase of the project is scheduled to enter operation in the first quarter of 2028. The construction phase is expected to create 500 jobs, while the completed plant will provide 260 permanent positions.

Part of Kazakhstan's industrial development strategy

Kazakhstan said the project supports its strategy of diversifying the economy, expanding manufacturing and attracting foreign investment.

According to regional authorities, Zhambyl region currently has 116 investment projects, expected to create around 20,000 jobs. The region plans to commission 47 investment projects this year.

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: Kazakhstan CIS Steelmaking Investments 

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