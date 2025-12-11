 |  Login 
Kazakhstan begins construction of new steel plant in Almaty region

Thursday, 11 December 2025 13:40:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Kazakhstan has officially begun construction of a major new steel production plant, Asia United Steel, in the Kazybek Bek industrial zone, in Almaty, according to a statement from the government. The project, valued at RSD 289 billion ($555.89 million), is expected to become one of the largest steel manufacturing facilities in southern Kazakhstan.

Major investment expected to boost regional industry and jobs

The new plant will be built in three phases and, when fully operational, will annually produce approximately 1.2 million mt of steel, with a focus on construction and industrial steel products - materials that are in high demand across local and international markets.

The project will create nearly 600 permanent jobs, significantly strengthening the industrial labor market in the region. Officials highlighted that the facility will foster technology transfer, supply-chain development, and long-term economic growth for Almaty region and beyond.

Construction timeline and sustainability focus

The plant, which is expected to be completed in stages through 2027, will use energy-efficient electric furnaces to minimize environmental impact in compliance with ecological standards. Once it reaches full production capacity, Asia United Steel will stand as a key exporter of steel products, reinforcing Kazakhstan’s metallurgical sector and supporting broader industrialization goals.


Tags: Kazakhstan CIS Steelmaking Investments 

