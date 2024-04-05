Kazakhstan’s Qarmet to ramp up tube output

Friday, 05 April 2024 14:28:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Kazakhstan’s Qarmet, formerly known as ArcelorMittal Temirtau, has announced that it plans to increase its tube output at its Aktau plant through new investments.

According to the company’s shareholder Andrey Lavrentyev, Qarmet will improve working conditions and technologies, and increase the capacity of the plant, which currently has a capacity of 60,000 mt of tubular products per year, to 100,000 mt per year. Also, the company will construct railway tracks reaching the plant’s site.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, Qarmet had shared its intentions to increase production volumes and reduce costs by concluding new investment contracts this year, expecting a 13 percent increase in steel production to 3.3 million mt and a 10 percent increase in iron ore concentrate production to 2.5 million mt.