Spain’s Tubacex mulls building seamless pipe plant in Kazakhstan

Murat Nurtleu, Kazakh minister of foreign affairs, and Stefano Manfredi, general director of Tubacex IBF Kazakhstan, a subsidiary of Spain-based seamless stainless steel pipe producer Tubacex, have come together to discuss possible investments in the country, according to an official statement released by the Kazakh government.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the option of building Kazakhstan’s first seamless pipe plant capable of producing stainless steel and nickel alloy pipes. As a result, Kazakhstan would have the chance to develop a high-tech industry and substitute imports.

In the meantime, minister Nurtleu stated that his government is ready to support the investment project, which would further strengthen Kazakhstan’s industrial sector and create new jobs.